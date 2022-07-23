Bens Creek Group (LON:BEN) Shares Up 0.7%

Bens Creek Group Plc (LON:BEN – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 39.46 ($0.47) and last traded at GBX 38 ($0.45). 1,343,614 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 2,006,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.75 ($0.45).
Bens Creek Group Price Performance
The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 65.37 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 67.81.
Insider Activity
In other Bens Creek Group news, insider David Harris acquired 44,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 45 ($0.54) per share, for a total transaction of £20,088.90 ($24,015.42).
Bens Creek Group Company Profile
Bens Creek Group PLC owns and operates a metallurgical coal mines in North America. It owns the Ben's Creek mining project located in West Virginia, the United States. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Charleston, West Virginia.
Recommended Stories
- Three Watchlist Stocks to Capitalize on Sector Rotation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
- Falling Copper Prices Weigh On Freeport McMoran’s Earnings, But Long Term Fundamentals Intact
- Snap Stock Falters As Growth Slows To Record Low
- Lackluster Results Provide An Opportunity In Tractor Supply Company
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for Bens Creek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bens Creek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.