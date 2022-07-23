Bens Creek Group (LON:BEN) Shares Up 0.7%

Bens Creek Group Plc (LON:BEN – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 0.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 39.46 ($0.47) and last traded at GBX 38 ($0.45). 1,343,614 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 33% from the average session volume of 2,006,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.75 ($0.45).

Bens Creek Group Price Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 65.37 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 67.81.

Insider Activity

In other Bens Creek Group news, insider David Harris acquired 44,642 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 45 ($0.54) per share, for a total transaction of £20,088.90 ($24,015.42).

Bens Creek Group Company Profile

Bens Creek Group PLC owns and operates a metallurgical coal mines in North America. It owns the Ben's Creek mining project located in West Virginia, the United States. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Charleston, West Virginia.

