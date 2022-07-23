Berenberg Bank Lowers Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $850.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank from $900.00 to $850.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Berenberg Bank’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 4.07% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,150.00 to $1,175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Tesla from $1,103.00 to $1,291.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tesla from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $851.79.

Get Tesla alerts:

Tesla Price Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $816.73 on Thursday. Tesla has a 12-month low of $620.57 and a 12-month high of $1,243.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $710.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $855.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $846.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 98.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 2.11.

Insider Activity

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $16.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 14.17% and a return on equity of 30.42%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Tesla will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total value of $3,147,970.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,112,519.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total transaction of $3,147,970.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,112,519.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 433 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $718.31, for a total value of $311,028.23. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,567 shares in the company, valued at $14,773,481.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 415,369 shares of company stock worth $366,718,672 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tesla

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $7,918,804,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Tesla by 100.9% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,728 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $46,044,000 after purchasing an additional 4,686,913 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Tesla by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 65,171,982 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $70,229,327,000 after purchasing an additional 2,723,410 shares in the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 269,229.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,613,286 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,738,477,000 after buying an additional 1,612,687 shares during the period. Finally, Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 38,084.4% in the fourth quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 1,494,920 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,579,802,000 after buying an additional 1,491,005 shares during the period. 40.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.