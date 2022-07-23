Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,402 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the period. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $1,009,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. KLCM Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. KLCM Advisors Inc. now owns 12,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,027,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 6,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Valley Brook Capital Group Inc. now owns 18,319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,900,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 6,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. 70.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $114.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.89. The stock has a market cap of $337.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.21, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1-year low of $106.06 and a 1-year high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The company had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 30.41% and a return on equity of 15.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.78 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.49%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on JPM. StockNews.com began coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $137.00 to $126.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 11th. Barclays set a $200.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Monday, July 18th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $134.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $145.95.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

