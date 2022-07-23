Biogen Inc. Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $16.17 Per Share (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Biogen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, July 20th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $16.17 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $15.21. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Biogen’s current full-year earnings is $15.69 per share.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $1.16. Biogen had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.68 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Biogen from $330.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen cut their price target on Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday. Cowen lowered their price objective on Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. SVB Leerink lowered their price objective on Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 16th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $206.25 on Friday. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $187.16 and a fifty-two week high of $351.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $205.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $210.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BIIB. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $373,125,000. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN acquired a new position in Biogen during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $205,977,000. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Biogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $153,111,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Biogen by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,121,097 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,973,904,000 after purchasing an additional 384,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biogen by 2,510.5% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 324,148 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $68,266,000 after buying an additional 311,731 shares during the last quarter. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

