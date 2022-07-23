Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to Post FY2022 Earnings of $16.55 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) – SVB Leerink boosted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Biogen in a report released on Wednesday, July 20th. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $16.55 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $15.70. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $270.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Biogen’s current full-year earnings is $15.69 per share.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BIIB. Guggenheim cut their price objective on Biogen to $190.00 in a research report on Friday. Cowen lowered their target price on Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday. Bank of America lowered their target price on Biogen from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Cowen lowered their target price on Biogen from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Biogen from $262.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.36.

Biogen Trading Down 3.6 %

NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $206.25 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $205.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $210.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.94. Biogen has a 1 year low of $187.16 and a 1 year high of $351.86.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 19.36%. Biogen’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.68 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Biogen

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 761 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Indie Asset Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Indie Asset Partners LLC now owns 1,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 219 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 1,074 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Biogen by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,105 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

