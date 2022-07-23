Biogen Inc. to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $4.11 Per Share, Oppenheimer Forecasts (NASDAQ:BIIB)

Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) – Analysts at Oppenheimer upped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Biogen in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 20th. Oppenheimer analyst J. Olson now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn $4.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.98. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Biogen’s current full-year earnings is $15.69 per share. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Biogen’s FY2023 earnings at $17.16 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $17.63 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $18.05 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $19.01 EPS.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. Biogen had a net margin of 19.36% and a return on equity of 22.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.68 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BIIB. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Biogen from $264.00 to $259.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $224.00 target price on shares of Biogen in a report on Friday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Biogen to $238.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 28th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.36.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $206.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $205.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Biogen has a one year low of $187.16 and a one year high of $351.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.21 billion, a PE ratio of 14.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.39.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Biogen by 476.2% during the first quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the second quarter worth $25,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Biogen in the first quarter worth $26,000. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

