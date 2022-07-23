Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $3.75

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.75 and traded as low as $2.72. Biomerica shares last traded at $2.75, with a volume of 35,710 shares trading hands.

Biomerica Trading Down 2.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $35.34 million, a PE ratio of -8.09 and a beta of -0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.75.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMRA. HCR Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Biomerica by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 20,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Biomerica in the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biomerica in the 1st quarter worth $268,000. Granahan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Biomerica by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Granahan Investment Management LLC now owns 1,169,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,229,000 after acquiring an additional 67,268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Biomerica in the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.06% of the company’s stock.

Biomerica Company Profile

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products for the detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the patient's body and stools or blood in extremely small concentrations.

