BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ) Shares Sold by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lowered its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,240 shares of the company’s stock after selling 979 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TownSquare Capital LLC raised its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 17.2% during the first quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 9,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after buying an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 85,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,807,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 177,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,024,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter worth approximately $452,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.98% of the company’s stock.

BJ opened at $69.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a PE ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $63.32. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $74.09.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 77.13% and a net margin of 2.65%. The company’s revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP William C. Werner sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total transaction of $1,290,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,411,278.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott Kessler sold 2,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.27, for a total value of $128,073.75. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 124,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,502,469.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP William C. Werner sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.54, for a total value of $1,290,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 37,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,411,278.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 46,639 shares of company stock valued at $2,981,849 in the last three months. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on BJ. Citigroup increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, BJ’s Wholesale Club presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.87.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

