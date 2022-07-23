BlackBerry (NASDAQ:BB) Stock Price Down 4.5%

BlackBerry Limited (NASDAQ:BB – Get Rating) shares were down 4.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $5.88 and last traded at $5.93. Approximately 5,558,419 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 8,518,629 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.21.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered BlackBerry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 27th.

The company has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

