BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MYN) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.72

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.72 and traded as low as $10.54. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund shares last traded at $10.59, with a volume of 99,726 shares.
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Trading Up 0.8 %
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.72.
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0405 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile
BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.
