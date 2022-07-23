BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund (NYSE:MYN) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $11.72

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MYN – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.72 and traded as low as $10.54. BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund shares last traded at $10.59, with a volume of 99,726 shares.

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Trading Up 0.8 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $10.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.72.

Get BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0405 per share. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 443,825 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after buying an additional 38,503 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 421,745 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after buying an additional 54,694 shares during the period. Claybrook Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Claybrook Capital LLC now owns 348,250 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,716,000 after buying an additional 14,140 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 110,693 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after buying an additional 2,937 shares during the period. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $930,000. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and New York State and New York City personal income taxes.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield New York Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.