BMO Capital Markets Lowers Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR) Price Target to $30.00

Baker Hughes (NYSE:BKR – Get Rating) had its target price cut by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 24.58% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BKR. Stephens dropped their price target on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.86.

Shares of Baker Hughes stock opened at $24.08 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.70 and a 200 day moving average of $31.67. Baker Hughes has a 12 month low of $19.80 and a 12 month high of $39.78. The firm has a market cap of $24.74 billion, a PE ratio of -56.00 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Baker Hughes ( NYSE:BKR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.11). Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 2.27% and a positive return on equity of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $5.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Baker Hughes’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Baker Hughes news, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total transaction of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Baker Hughes news, CEO Lorenzo Simonelli sold 103,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $3,605,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 575,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,151,565. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Electric Co General sold 72,025,826 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.45, for a total value of $2,481,289,705.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,931,363 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,435,455.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,231,826 shares of company stock worth $2,488,745,876 in the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in Baker Hughes during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Baker Hughes in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 180.7% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Baker Hughes by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through four segments: Oilfield Services (OFS), Oilfield Equipment (OFE), Turbomachinery & Process Solutions (TPS), and Digital Solutions (DS). The OFS segment offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

