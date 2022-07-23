Bone Biologics (OTC:BBLG) Stock Price Down 2.4%

Bone Biologics Co. (OTC:BBLG – Get Rating) shares dropped 2.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $1.20 and last traded at $1.20. Approximately 2,935 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 697,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.

Bone Biologics Stock Down 2.4 %

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.06.

Institutional Trading of Bone Biologics

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bone Biologics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bone Biologics Co. (OTC:BBLG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 33,461 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 0.32% of Bone Biologics at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Bone Biologics Company Profile

Bone Biologics Corporation, a medical device company, focuses on bone regeneration in spinal fusion using the recombinant human protein. The company's NELL-1/DBX is a combination product, which is an osteostimulative recombinant protein that provides target specific control over bone regeneration.

