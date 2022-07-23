Brand Asset Management Group Inc. Trims Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Brand Asset Management Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 83 shares during the quarter. Brand Asset Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the first quarter. Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. now owns 11,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,978,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the first quarter. Howard Financial Services LTD. now owns 2,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the first quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kwmg LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.6% during the first quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $172.12 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $176.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $174.35. The company has a market cap of $452.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.05, a PEG ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.63. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $155.72 and a fifty-two week high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.57 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $24.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.56% and a net margin of 19.21%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

JNJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $173.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $189.89.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.00, for a total transaction of $6,920,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,336,803. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert J. Decker sold 8,462 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,523,160.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,785,140. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

