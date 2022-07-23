Braun Stacey Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Braun Stacey Associates Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,057 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 820 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for approximately 2.2% of Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Braun Stacey Associates Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $53,004,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,422,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,356 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $9,717,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $6,518,000. Allred Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 820 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,375,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Finally, SWS Partners increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. SWS Partners now owns 2,319 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,718,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 41.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Alphabet to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 price target on Alphabet in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $138.75 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on Alphabet from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.36.

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 490 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $1,144,297.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 497 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,160,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total transaction of $98,082.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 5,739 shares of company stock valued at $12,616,323. 11.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $107.90 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $154.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.67. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.88 and a 52-week high of $151.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87. The company has a market cap of $71.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.10.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.05). Alphabet had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 27.57%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.4 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

