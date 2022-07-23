Brigham Minerals, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share (NYSE:MNRL)

Brigham Minerals, Inc. (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Capital One Financial reduced their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Brigham Minerals in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 19th. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.65. The consensus estimate for Brigham Minerals’ current full-year earnings is $2.89 per share. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Brigham Minerals’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.30 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.77 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.57 EPS.

Get Brigham Minerals alerts:

MNRL has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet raised shares of Brigham Minerals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Brigham Minerals from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Brigham Minerals Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:MNRL opened at $23.13 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.32. Brigham Minerals has a one year low of $16.51 and a one year high of $33.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.55 and a current ratio of 3.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.12 and a beta of 1.97.

Brigham Minerals (NYSE:MNRL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.16. Brigham Minerals had a net margin of 36.54% and a return on equity of 10.56%. The business had revenue of $71.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $55.22 million.

Brigham Minerals Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Brigham Minerals’s previous None dividend of $0.14. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. Brigham Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 389,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $11,443,315.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Pbra, Llc sold 389,626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $11,443,315.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Roosa sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.94, for a total transaction of $199,625.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 406,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,998,462.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 826,002 shares of company stock worth $24,653,275. 3.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Brigham Minerals

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Brigham Minerals by 32.8% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,126,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,459 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,584,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,037,000 after acquiring an additional 219,754 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,571,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,154,000 after acquiring an additional 328,529 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,571,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,140,000 after acquiring an additional 224,462 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Brigham Minerals by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 1,442,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,422,000 after acquiring an additional 204,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.81% of the company’s stock.

About Brigham Minerals

(Get Rating)

Brigham Minerals, Inc owns and operates a portfolio of mineral and royalty interests in the continental United States. The company primarily holds mineral and royalty interests in the Delaware and Midland Basins in West Texas and New Mexico; the South Central Oklahoma Oil Province and Sooner Trend Anadarko Basin Canadian and Kingfisher Counties plays in the Anadarko Basin of Oklahoma; the Denver-Julesburg Basin in Colorado; and Wyoming and the Williston Basin in North Dakota.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Brigham Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brigham Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.