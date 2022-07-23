Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR) Stock Holdings Lessened by Keybank National Association OH

Keybank National Association OH trimmed its stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 458 shares during the quarter. Keybank National Association OH’s holdings in Broadridge Financial Solutions were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 87.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Stock Performance

NYSE:BR opened at $156.19 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.52 and a beta of 0.92. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $132.40 and a 1 year high of $185.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.29. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $143.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.78.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Announces Dividend

Broadridge Financial Solutions ( NYSE:BR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.77 by $0.16. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a return on equity of 39.83% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.94%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Broadridge Financial Solutions Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc provides investor communications and technology-driven solutions for the financial services industry worldwide. The company's Investor Communication Solutions segment processes and distributes proxy materials to investors in equity securities and mutual funds, as well as facilitates related vote processing services; and offers ProxyEdge, an electronic proxy delivery and voting solution.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

