Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:BWEN opened at $1.64 on Friday. Broadwind has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $4.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.83 million, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.68 and its 200-day moving average is $1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $41.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.58 million. Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 1.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadwind will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grace & White Inc. NY lifted its position in shares of Broadwind by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 1,734,248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,844,000 after buying an additional 8,120 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadwind by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 344,743 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $748,000 after buying an additional 88,600 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Broadwind by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 141,220 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the period. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Broadwind by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC now owns 124,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 8,870 shares during the period. Finally, Alerus Financial NA lifted its position in shares of Broadwind by 176.0% during the 1st quarter. Alerus Financial NA now owns 36,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 23,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.43% of the company’s stock.

Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.

