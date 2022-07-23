Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) in a report released on Saturday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:BWEN opened at $1.64 on Friday. Broadwind has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $4.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.83 million, a PE ratio of 18.22 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.68 and its 200-day moving average is $1.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.
Broadwind (NASDAQ:BWEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $41.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.58 million. Broadwind had a negative return on equity of 19.49% and a net margin of 1.07%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Broadwind will post -0.4 earnings per share for the current year.
Broadwind, Inc manufactures and sells structures, equipment, and components for clean tech and other specialized applications primarily in the United States. It operates through three segments: Heavy Fabrications, Gearing, and Industrial Solutions. The Heavy Fabrications segment provides fabrications to various industrial markets.
