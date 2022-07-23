Brokerages Set Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Price Target at C$90.89

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$88.33.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AEM shares. National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$98.00 to C$75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Eight Capital raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$100.00 to C$105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Robert Gemmell sold 1,792 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$75.35, for a total value of C$135,027.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$226,050.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Down 2.3 %

TSE:AEM opened at C$52.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.52, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.61. The company has a market cap of C$23.70 billion and a PE ratio of 20.88. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 52-week low of C$51.58 and a 52-week high of C$84.66. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$63.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$68.43.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Rating) (NYSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.46 by C$0.30. The firm had revenue of C$1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.47 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 4.0100004 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Agnico Eagle Mines Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is 58.23%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

(Get Rating)

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. It operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. The company primarily produces and sells gold deposits, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.