Brokerages Set Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX) Target Price at $31.50

Arcellx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACLX – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.50.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ACLX. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Arcellx in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Arcellx in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Arcellx from $47.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Arcellx Price Performance

ACLX opened at $19.60 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $15.84. Arcellx has a 1-year low of $6.03 and a 1-year high of $26.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcellx

Arcellx ( NASDAQ:ACLX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.56) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.61). On average, analysts predict that Arcellx will post -6.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Enterprise Associates 15 New purchased 312,500 shares of Arcellx stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $5,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,745,262 shares in the company, valued at $107,924,192. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ACLX. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new position in Arcellx in the first quarter valued at about $1,163,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Arcellx in the 1st quarter worth about $54,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Arcellx during the 1st quarter valued at about $814,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in Arcellx in the first quarter worth approximately $995,000. 44.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Arcellx Company Profile

Arcellx, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of various immunotherapies for patients with cancer and other incurable diseases. The company's lead ddCAR product candidate is CART-ddBCMA, which is in phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory (r/r) multiple myeloma (MM).

