Brokerages Set B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO) Target Price at C$7.80

Shares of B2Gold Corp. (TSE:BTO – Get Rating) (NYSE:BTG) have earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$7.75.

Several brokerages have commented on BTO. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$8.50 to C$8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. TD Securities cut their price objective on shares of B2Gold from C$9.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

Get B2Gold alerts:

B2Gold Stock Down 0.7 %

B2Gold stock opened at C$4.19 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$4.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$5.11. B2Gold has a twelve month low of C$4.05 and a twelve month high of C$6.39. The stock has a market cap of C$4.43 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.55, a current ratio of 5.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41.

B2Gold Announces Dividend

B2Gold ( TSE:BTO Get Rating ) (NYSE:BTG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The business had revenue of C$463.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$440.32 million. As a group, analysts expect that B2Gold will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 17th. B2Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.37%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Senior Officer John Alex Rajala sold 5,551 shares of B2Gold stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.12, for a total value of C$28,421.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,542 shares in the company, valued at C$663,255.04. In other B2Gold news, Senior Officer John Alex Rajala sold 5,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.12, for a total value of C$28,421.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 129,542 shares in the company, valued at C$663,255.04. Also, Director Clive Thomas Johnson sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.35, for a total transaction of C$267,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,823,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$20,457,410.25. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 105,551 shares of company stock valued at $556,921.

About B2Gold

(Get Rating)

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for B2Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B2Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.