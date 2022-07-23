Brokerages Set Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP) Price Target at C$12.02

Ballard Power Systems Inc. (TSE:BLDP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$12.02.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a C$5.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$9.00 price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a report on Thursday, May 12th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Ballard Power Systems in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a C$13.00 price target for the company.

Ballard Power Systems stock opened at C$9.04 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 15.36, a quick ratio of 14.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$11.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.14. Ballard Power Systems has a 1-year low of C$7.46 and a 1-year high of C$24.48.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and backup power.

