Brokerages Set Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP) Target Price at $42.67

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE:BEP – Get Rating) (TSE:BEP) has been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.67.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BEP shares. Raymond James set a $42.00 price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. National Bankshares lifted their price target on Brookfield Renewable Partners from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Industrial Alliance Securities lowered Brookfield Renewable Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Brookfield Renewable Partners in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company.

Shares of BEP stock opened at $36.77 on Wednesday. Brookfield Renewable Partners has a fifty-two week low of $30.93 and a fifty-two week high of $41.95. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -59.31 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

Brookfield Renewable Partners ( NYSE:BEP Get Rating ) (TSE:BEP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. Brookfield Renewable Partners had a negative net margin of 3.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.72%. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.24) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Brookfield Renewable Partners will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Brookfield Renewable Partners’s payout ratio is currently -206.45%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BEP. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 216.7% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Brookfield Renewable Partners by 363.6% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Renewable Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. 55.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. owns a portfolio of renewable power generating facilities primarily in North America, Colombia, Brazil, Europe, India, and China. The company generates electricity through hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, pumped storage, cogeneration, and biomass sources.

