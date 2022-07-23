Brokerages Set Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED) Price Target at C$8.40

Canopy Growth Corp (TSE:WEED – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$8.40.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on shares of Canopy Growth in a report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$7.50 to C$6.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Canopy Growth from C$8.80 to C$5.50 in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Canopy Growth from C$10.00 to C$6.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Canopy Growth to a “sell” rating and set a C$2.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th.

Get Canopy Growth alerts:

Canopy Growth Price Performance

TSE:WEED opened at C$3.31 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.18, a current ratio of 8.16 and a quick ratio of 6.94. The firm has a market cap of C$1.59 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$4.81 and a 200-day moving average price of C$7.56. Canopy Growth has a 1-year low of C$2.79 and a 1-year high of C$25.24.

About Canopy Growth

Canopy Growth Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in growing, possession, and sale of medical cannabis in Canada. Its products include dried flowers, oils and concentrates, softgel capsules, and hemps. The company offers its products under the Tweed, Black Label, Spectrum Cannabis, DNA Genetics, Leafs By Snoop, CraftGrow, and Foria brand names.

Further Reading

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Canopy Growth Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canopy Growth and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.