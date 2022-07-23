Brokerages Set Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Price Target at $108.09

Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA – Get Rating) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $108.09.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CVNA shares. JMP Securities began coverage on Carvana in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Carvana from $138.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Carvana from $225.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Carvana from $95.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Carvana from $125.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Carvana Trading Down 10.0 %

Shares of NYSE:CVNA opened at $25.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 2.65. Carvana has a 12-month low of $19.45 and a 12-month high of $376.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.19.

Insider Transactions at Carvana

Carvana ( NYSE:CVNA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported ($2.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by ($1.17). Carvana had a negative return on equity of 53.77% and a negative net margin of 2.55%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 55.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Carvana will post -6.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Ryan S. Keeton purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $500,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 54,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,357,810.38. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Carvana news, insider Daniel J. Gill acquired 94,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $21.77 per share, for a total transaction of $2,046,380.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 131,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,852,370.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ryan S. Keeton bought 20,000 shares of Carvana stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $25.02 per share, with a total value of $500,400.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 54,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,357,810.38. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 5,859,508 shares of company stock valued at $340,538,049 over the last 90 days. 10.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Carvana

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CVNA. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in shares of Carvana by 66.3% in the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in shares of Carvana during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Carvana in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000.

Carvana Company Profile

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. The company's platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

