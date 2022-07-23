Brokerages Set Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target at $50.22

Shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $50.22.

Several research analysts have commented on CHWY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Chewy from $55.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Chewy from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upgraded shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Chewy from $45.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Chewy from $42.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st.

Chewy Trading Down 5.9 %

NYSE CHWY opened at $42.52 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -184.87 and a beta of 0.33. Chewy has a 1 year low of $22.22 and a 1 year high of $97.74.

Insider Activity

Chewy ( NYSE:CHWY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.16. Chewy had a negative return on equity of 175.48% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chewy will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director James A. Star purchased 181,478 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $27.44 per share, for a total transaction of $4,979,756.32. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 325,987 shares in the company, valued at $8,945,083.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Chewy news, Director James A. Star purchased 181,478 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.44 per share, for a total transaction of $4,979,756.32. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 325,987 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,945,083.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Stacy Bowman sold 25,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.18, for a total value of $703,391.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 193,392 shares in the company, valued at $5,256,394.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 351,369 shares of company stock valued at $9,550,209. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Chewy

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new stake in Chewy in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Chewy during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. EMC Capital Management acquired a new position in Chewy during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chewy by 254.1% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Chewy by 320.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 640 shares during the last quarter.

About Chewy

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. The company provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its www.chewy.com retail Website, as well as its mobile applications.

