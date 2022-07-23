Brokerages Set DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY) PT at $217.44

Shares of DNB Bank ASA (OTCMKTS:DNBBY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $217.44.

DNBBY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DNB Markets reduced their price target on shares of DNB Bank ASA from 248.00 to 238.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. UBS Group upgraded DNB Bank ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on DNB Bank ASA from 190.00 to 200.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Barclays increased their price objective on DNB Bank ASA from 178.00 to 184.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of DNB Bank ASA from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from 203.00 to 225.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th.

DNB Bank ASA Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:DNBBY opened at $18.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.35. DNB Bank ASA has a fifty-two week low of $17.40 and a fifty-two week high of $25.91. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.19.

About DNB Bank ASA

DNB Bank ASA provides financial services for retail and corporate customers in Norway and internationally. The company offers personal banking products and services, including savings and investment products; loans, such as home mortgages, and car and consumer loans; pet, home and property, travel, and personal insurance products, as well as insurance products for vehicles; retirement savings products; foreign exchange and treasury activities; and Internet and mobile banking services, as well as cards.

