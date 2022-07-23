Brokerages Set Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) PT at $31.67

Shares of Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $31.67.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Everi from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet upgraded shares of Everi from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Everi in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley lowered their price target on Everi from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Everi from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 1,424 shares of Everi stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $25,632.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 51,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,296. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Everi

Everi Trading Down 0.3 %

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in Everi in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Everi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Everi by 7,296.6% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,364 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 4,305 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Everi by 284.2% during the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 7,300 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its position in Everi by 15.9% in the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 8,142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares during the period. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EVRI stock opened at $18.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26 and a beta of 2.53. Everi has a fifty-two week low of $15.05 and a fifty-two week high of $26.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The credit services provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $175.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.38 million. Everi had a net margin of 23.52% and a return on equity of 98.81%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Everi will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Everi Company Profile

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

