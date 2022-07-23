Brokerages Set HEXO Corp. (TSE:HEXO) PT at C$0.84

Shares of HEXO Corp. (TSE:HEXO – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$0.84.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of HEXO from C$0.67 to C$0.64 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. ATB Capital cut their price objective on HEXO from C$1.10 to C$0.80 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut HEXO to a “hold” rating and set a C$0.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners downgraded shares of HEXO to a “neutral” rating and set a C$0.30 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 15th.

HEXO stock opened at C$0.26 on Wednesday. HEXO has a one year low of C$0.24 and a one year high of C$5.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.30 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.72, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of C$130.22 million and a PE ratio of -0.07.

HEXO Corp., through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells cannabis in Canada. The company offers its adult-use and medical products under the HEXO brand name. It also provides cannabis beverages under the Little Victory, House of Terpenes, Mollo, Veryvell, and XMG brands; and cannabis products under UP Cannabis, Original Stash, and Up brand names.

