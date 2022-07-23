Brokerages Set Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Target Price at GBX 2,370

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,370 ($28.33).
Several brokerages have commented on JMAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,000 ($23.91) to GBX 2,300 ($27.50) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 29th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,110 ($25.22) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,550 ($30.48) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.
Insider Transactions at Johnson Matthey
In related news, insider Stephen Oxley purchased 15 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,349 ($28.08) per share, with a total value of £352.35 ($421.22).
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a GBX 55 ($0.66) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Johnson Matthey’s previous dividend of $22.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.34%. Johnson Matthey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.03%.
About Johnson Matthey
Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.
