Brokerages Set Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT) Target Price at GBX 2,370

Johnson Matthey PLC (LON:JMAT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,370 ($28.33).

Several brokerages have commented on JMAT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Johnson Matthey from GBX 2,000 ($23.91) to GBX 2,300 ($27.50) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 29th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,110 ($25.22) target price on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,550 ($30.48) price target on shares of Johnson Matthey in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Johnson Matthey in a report on Wednesday, May 11th.

Get Johnson Matthey alerts:

Insider Transactions at Johnson Matthey

In related news, insider Stephen Oxley purchased 15 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 2,349 ($28.08) per share, with a total value of £352.35 ($421.22).

Johnson Matthey Stock Down 0.1 %

Johnson Matthey Increases Dividend

Johnson Matthey stock opened at GBX 2,118 ($25.32) on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 2,080.15 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 1,977.57. Johnson Matthey has a 1-year low of GBX 1,650 ($19.73) and a 1-year high of GBX 3,109 ($37.17). The company has a market cap of £3.88 billion and a PE ratio of 3,473.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th will be given a GBX 55 ($0.66) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Johnson Matthey’s previous dividend of $22.00. This represents a dividend yield of 2.34%. Johnson Matthey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 118.03%.

About Johnson Matthey

(Get Rating)

Johnson Matthey is a global leader in science that enables a cleaner and healthier world. With over 200 years of sustained commitment to innovation and technological breakthroughs, they improve the function, performance and safety of their customers’ products. Their science has a global impact in areas such as low emission transport, pharmaceuticals, chemical processing and making the most efficient use of the planet’s natural resources.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Matthey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Matthey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.