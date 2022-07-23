Brokerages Set Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC) Target Price at $69.64

Shares of Kilroy Realty Co. (NYSE:KRC – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $68.27.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $77.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $76.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kilroy Realty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $87.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Kilroy Realty in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Kilroy Realty from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of KRC stock opened at $52.78 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.18 and its 200 day moving average is $65.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Kilroy Realty has a 52-week low of $49.17 and a 52-week high of $79.06.

Kilroy Realty ( NYSE:KRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. Kilroy Realty had a net margin of 18.65% and a return on equity of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $265.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Kilroy Realty will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Kilroy Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 134.19%.

In related news, EVP John Osmond sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.08, for a total transaction of $60,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $705,879.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 97.0% in the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 632.7% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kilroy Realty in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Kilroy Realty during the 4th quarter worth approximately $89,000. 97.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, KRC) is a leading West Coast landlord and developer, with a major presence in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, and the Pacific Northwest. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

