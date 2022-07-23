Brokerages Set Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY) PT at $11.17

Nexi S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:NEXXY – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.17.

NEXXY has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nexi from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Nexi in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Nexi from €10.80 ($10.91) to €10.00 ($10.10) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Nexi from €16.00 ($16.16) to €12.50 ($12.63) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Nexi from €12.50 ($12.63) to €11.00 ($11.11) in a research report on Monday, July 18th.

Get Nexi alerts:

Nexi Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:NEXXY opened at $8.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.86 and its 200-day moving average is $11.23. Nexi has a 52-week low of $7.43 and a 52-week high of $22.25.

Nexi Company Profile

Nexi S.p.A. provides electronic money and payment services to banks, financial and insurance institutions, merchants, businesses, and public administration in Italy. The company offers acquiring services; configuration, activation, and maintenance of POS terminals; fraud prevention; and dispute management services, as well as customer support services.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Nexi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.