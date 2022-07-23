Brokerages Set Securitas AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCTBF) Target Price at $133.00

Securitas AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SCTBF – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $133.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Pareto Securities raised shares of Securitas AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Securitas AB (publ) from SEK 110 to SEK 95 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Securitas AB (publ) Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SCTBF opened at $8.65 on Wednesday. Securitas AB has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $17.06. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.10.

About Securitas AB (publ)

Securitas AB (publ) provides security services in North America, Europe, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through three segments: Security Services North America, Security Services Europe, and Security Services Ibero-America. It offers on-site guarding, mobile patrol, loss prevention, canine security, track and trace, and reception services, as well as operates Securitas operation centers.

