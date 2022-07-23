Brokerages Set Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Target Price at $64.14

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $64.57.
Several analysts recently commented on SON shares. Seaport Res Ptn lowered Sonoco Products from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Sonoco Products in a report on Friday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Sonoco Products from $63.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Sonoco Products to $67.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Sonoco Products from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.
Insider Activity
In other Sonoco Products news, CFO Julie C. Albrecht sold 1,693 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.89, for a total transaction of $104,779.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,347,691.99. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Sonoco Products Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of SON stock opened at $61.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $57.50 and a 200-day moving average of $58.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.70. Sonoco Products has a 52-week low of $51.52 and a 52-week high of $67.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31.
Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Sonoco Products had a negative net margin of 0.71% and a positive return on equity of 23.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Sonoco Products will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Sonoco Products Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is -502.55%.
About Sonoco Products
Sonoco Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through two segments: Consumer Packaging and Industrial Paper Packaging. The Consumer Packaging segment round and shaped rigid paper containers; metal and peelable membrane ends and closures; thermoformed plastic trays and containers; printed flexible packaging; and global brand artwork management.
