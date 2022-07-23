Brokerages Set Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF) PT at $53.75

Shares of Stelco Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:STZHF – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.75.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STZHF shares. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Stelco in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Stelco from C$55.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Stelco to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Stelco from C$62.00 to C$48.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on Stelco from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd.

Get Stelco alerts:

Stelco Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:STZHF opened at $25.17 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.12 and its 200-day moving average is $32.00. Stelco has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $45.45.

Stelco Company Profile

Stelco Holdings Inc engages in the production and sale of steel products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It offers flat-rolled value-added steel, including coated, pre-painted, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled sheet products, as well as pig iron and metallurgical coke. The company sells its products to customers in the construction, automotive, energy, appliance, and pipe and tube industries, as well as to various steel service centers.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.