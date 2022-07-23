Brokerages Set Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) PT at $182.00

Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have given a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $182.90.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. DZ Bank cut shares of Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $160.00 in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $203.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Texas Instruments from $187.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 10th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,649.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,640,773.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total transaction of $2,083,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Trading Down 1.6 %

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 205.6% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. WoodTrust Financial Corp lifted its stake in Texas Instruments by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. WoodTrust Financial Corp now owns 3,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1,502.7% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 30,803 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,733,000 after purchasing an additional 28,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 14.7% in the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,938 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TXN opened at $163.90 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.73, a current ratio of 5.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $161.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.30. The company has a market capitalization of $151.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.75, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.98. Texas Instruments has a 52 week low of $144.46 and a 52 week high of $202.26.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.87 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Texas Instruments will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be issued a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is presently 52.63%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

