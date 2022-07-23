Brokerages Set Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) Price Target at $137.40

Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $136.60.

ZBH has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet to $115.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $132.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th.

NYSE:ZBH opened at $107.00 on Wednesday. Zimmer Biomet has a twelve month low of $100.39 and a twelve month high of $165.40. The company has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $110.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $118.85.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 2.85%. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 6.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Monday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 24th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 93.20%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Zuilen Wilfred Van sold 531 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.22, for a total transaction of $55,871.82. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,692.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZBH. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 39.4% during the second quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $963,000 after buying an additional 2,590 shares in the last quarter. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its position in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 24,417 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 6,668 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 53,038 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $5,572,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 2,576 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $271,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 11.6% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 961 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.34% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

