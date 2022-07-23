Brokers Issue Forecasts for Atlas Copco AB’s Q3 2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:ATLKY)

Atlas Copco AB (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) – William Blair dropped their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Atlas Copco in a report released on Tuesday, July 19th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.11 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.12. The consensus estimate for Atlas Copco’s current full-year earnings is $0.43 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Atlas Copco’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.11 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

ATLKY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Atlas Copco in a research report on Friday, June 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $141.10 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 166.25 to SEK 158.75 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 155 to SEK 140 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Atlas Copco from SEK 122.25 to SEK 116.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Atlas Copco from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.74.

Atlas Copco Stock Down 2.2 %

Atlas Copco stock opened at $10.68 on Friday. Atlas Copco has a twelve month low of $8.75 and a twelve month high of $17.87. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $13.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.52. The company has a market capitalization of $52.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Atlas Copco (OTCMKTS:ATLKY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.01. Atlas Copco had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 28.87%. The business had revenue of $3.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion.

About Atlas Copco

Atlas Copco AB, together with its subsidiaries, provides productivity solutions. The company operates through Compressor Technique, Vacuum Technique, Industrial Technique, and Power Technique segments. It offers piston compressors, oil-free tooth and scroll compressors, rotary screw compressors, oil-free blowers, oil-free centrifugal compressors, gas and process compressors, air and gas treatment equipment, and medical air solutions primarily for use in the manufacturing and process industries.

