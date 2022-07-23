Brokers Issue Forecasts for Domino’s Pizza Group plc’s FY2022 Earnings (OTCMKTS:DPUKY)

Domino’s Pizza Group plc (OTCMKTS:DPUKY – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Domino’s Pizza Group in a report released on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Wheatcroft expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.46 for the year. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Domino’s Pizza Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS.

OTCMKTS DPUKY opened at $6.74 on Friday. Domino’s Pizza Group has a one year low of $6.74 and a one year high of $12.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $8.06 and a 200 day moving average of $9.42.

Domino's Pizza Group plc owns, operates, and franchises Domino's Pizza stores. It operates 1,172 stores in the United Kingdom and 55 stores in the Republic of Ireland. The company was formerly known as Domino's Pizza UK & IRL plc and changed its name to Domino's Pizza Group plc in May 2012.

