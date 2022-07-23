Brokers Offer Predictions for Hancock Whitney Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:HWC)

Hancock Whitney Co. (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Hancock Whitney in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, July 21st. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons anticipates that the company will earn $1.48 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Hancock Whitney’s current full-year earnings is $5.70 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hancock Whitney’s FY2023 earnings at $6.26 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $65.00 to $58.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $63.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney to $60.00 in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hancock Whitney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.17.

Hancock Whitney stock opened at $46.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $46.17 and a 200-day moving average of $50.11. Hancock Whitney has a one year low of $41.62 and a one year high of $59.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 1.40.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.03. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 38.60% and a return on equity of 14.41%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWC. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Hancock Whitney during the first quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Hancock Whitney during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 657.5% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 81.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Hancock Whitney by 151.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Hancock Whitney’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.65%.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

