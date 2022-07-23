Brokers Set Expectations for Chesapeake Energy Co.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:CHK)

Chesapeake Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, July 20th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst N. Pope now expects that the company will post earnings of $3.60 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.32. The consensus estimate for Chesapeake Energy’s current full-year earnings is $14.02 per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Chesapeake Energy’s FY2022 earnings at $13.56 EPS.

Chesapeake Energy (NASDAQ:CHK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.63. Chesapeake Energy had a negative net margin of 2.03% and a positive return on equity of 27.28%. The company had revenue of $935.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a report on Monday, July 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Chesapeake Energy from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Wolfe Research upped their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Chesapeake Energy from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Chesapeake Energy in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Chesapeake Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.27.

NASDAQ:CHK opened at $89.75 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $88.86 and its 200-day moving average is $82.20. Chesapeake Energy has a 52-week low of $50.71 and a 52-week high of $105.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $11.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.22, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.65.

Chesapeake Energy declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 22nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 20.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were given a dividend of $2.34 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. This is a positive change from Chesapeake Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 18th. Chesapeake Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -62.89%.

In other Chesapeake Energy news, COO Joshua J. Viets purchased 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.19 per share, with a total value of $127,823.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,025.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Chesapeake Energy news, COO Joshua J. Viets purchased 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $75.19 per share, with a total value of $127,823.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,068,025.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Michael Wichterich bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.65 per share, with a total value of $171,300.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 25,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,168,486.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 9,150 shares of company stock worth $752,048. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHK. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth $32,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Chesapeake Energy by 292.0% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Chesapeake Energy during the first quarter worth $48,000.

Chesapeake Energy Corporation, an independent exploration and production company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of properties for the production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids from underground reservoirs in the United States. The company holds interests in natural gas resource plays in the Marcellus Shale in the northern Appalachian Basin in Pennsylvania and the Haynesville/Bossier Shales in northwestern Louisiana; and the liquids-rich resource play in the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas.

