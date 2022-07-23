BYND Cannasoft Enterprises (NASDAQ:BCAN) Stock Price Down 0.5%

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAN – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.60 and last traded at $4.91. Approximately 1,658 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 16,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.94.
BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Stock Performance
BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Company Profile
BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc develops and markets customer relationship management (CRM) software products. It owns and markets Benefit CRM, a customer relationship management software product that enables small and medium-sized businesses to optimize day-to-day business activities, such as sales management, personnel management, marketing, call centre activities, and asset management.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on BYND Cannasoft Enterprises (BCAN)
- Three Watchlist Stocks to Capitalize on Sector Rotation
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/18 – 7/22
- Falling Copper Prices Weigh On Freeport McMoran’s Earnings, But Long Term Fundamentals Intact
- Snap Stock Falters As Growth Slows To Record Low
- Lackluster Results Provide An Opportunity In Tractor Supply Company
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- Bear Market Game Plan!
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
Receive News & Ratings for BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BYND Cannasoft Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.