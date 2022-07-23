BYND Cannasoft Enterprises (NASDAQ:BCAN) Stock Price Down 0.5%

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAN – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.5% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $4.60 and last traded at $4.91. Approximately 1,658 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 16,840 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.94.

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Stock Performance

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Rating)

BYND Cannasoft Enterprises Inc develops and markets customer relationship management (CRM) software products. It owns and markets Benefit CRM, a customer relationship management software product that enables small and medium-sized businesses to optimize day-to-day business activities, such as sales management, personnel management, marketing, call centre activities, and asset management.

