Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC reduced its holdings in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,451 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,615 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $3,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CVA Family Office LLC lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 433.3% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 160 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 134.0% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators lifted its position in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 428 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 84.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CDNS shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $211.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Cadence Design Systems from $205.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised Cadence Design Systems from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $188.10.

Cadence Design Systems Stock Down 0.6 %

Cadence Design Systems stock opened at $167.71 on Friday. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.32 and a fifty-two week high of $192.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $46.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.81, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.34.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The software maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $902.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $859.63 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 31.01% and a net margin of 23.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cadence Design Systems

In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total transaction of $10,661,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,237,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,435,916.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, insider Lip Bu Tan sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.30, for a total transaction of $10,661,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,237,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $188,435,916.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Paul Cunningham sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.24, for a total value of $37,060.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 96,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,344,295.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 394,534 shares of company stock valued at $60,183,340 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.99% of the company’s stock.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

