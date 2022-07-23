Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) by 46.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,570 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $1,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CZR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $178,319,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,328,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,620,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,423,925 shares during the period. HG Vora Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Caesars Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at $93,530,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in Caesars Entertainment by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,824,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,215,000 after purchasing an additional 398,455 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in shares of Caesars Entertainment by 988.9% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 393,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,461,000 after acquiring an additional 357,590 shares during the last quarter. 94.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Caesars Entertainment

In related news, Director Don R. Kornstein bought 2,500 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.10 per share, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,849.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Don R. Kornstein bought 2,500 shares of Caesars Entertainment stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $38.10 per share, for a total transaction of $95,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 34,353 shares in the company, valued at $1,308,849.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Fahrenkopf, Jr. sold 2,695 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $140,140.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 22,500 shares of company stock worth $1,215,570. Company insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Caesars Entertainment Stock Down 3.2 %

CZR stock opened at $42.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.10 and a 52-week high of $119.81. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.14 and a beta of 2.82.

Caesars Entertainment (NASDAQ:CZR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($2.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.15) by $0.04. Caesars Entertainment had a negative net margin of 12.66% and a negative return on equity of 17.77%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($2.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Caesars Entertainment, Inc. will post -1.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $149.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Caesars Entertainment from $106.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Caesars Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.47.

Caesars Entertainment Company Profile

Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The company operates casinos comprising poker, keno, and race and online sportsbooks; dining venues, bars, nightclubs, and lounges; hotels; and entertainment venues. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs, and decorative items through retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services.

