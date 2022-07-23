Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) Price Target Cut to $20.00

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $26.00 to $20.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 4.28% from the company’s previous close.

GOOS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $39.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Canada Goose from C$45.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $24.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. OTR Global lowered shares of Canada Goose from a “mixed” rating to a “negative” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Canada Goose from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

GOOS stock opened at $19.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.99. Canada Goose has a 52-week low of $16.65 and a 52-week high of $53.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.80, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 2.71.

Canada Goose ( NYSE:GOOS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $223.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $223.46 million. Canada Goose had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 25.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Canada Goose will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Canada Goose by 203.0% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,179,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,715,000 after buying an additional 2,130,452 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Canada Goose by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,626,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,828,000 after buying an additional 20,326 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in Canada Goose by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,260,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,763,000 after buying an additional 55,116 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its holdings in Canada Goose by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 1,247,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,292,000 after buying an additional 108,332 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Canada Goose by 19,764.4% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,211,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,910,000 after purchasing an additional 1,205,631 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

