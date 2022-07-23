Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS) PT Lowered to C$27.00

Canada Goose (TSE:GOOS – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group to C$27.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.78% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their target price on Canada Goose from C$30.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Canada Goose to C$37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. CSFB cut their target price on Canada Goose from C$48.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Canada Goose from C$45.00 to C$38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Canada Goose to C$38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$36.20.

Canada Goose Stock Performance

Shares of GOOS stock opened at C$24.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$24.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$30.70. Canada Goose has a 12-month low of C$21.75 and a 12-month high of C$67.33. The company has a market cap of C$2.61 billion and a PE ratio of 27.58.

Canada Goose Company Profile

Canada Goose Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells performance luxury apparel for men, women, youth, children, and babies in Canada, the United States, Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Direct-to-Consumer, Wholesale, and Other.

