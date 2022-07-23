Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU) PT Raised to C$41.00

Canadian Utilities (TSE:CU – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by CIBC from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 3.33% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$36.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. CSFB raised their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. TD Securities lowered shares of Canadian Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Canadian Utilities from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$39.00.

CU stock opened at C$39.68 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$39.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$37.74. The firm has a market capitalization of C$10.69 billion and a PE ratio of 25.93. Canadian Utilities has a 12 month low of C$33.86 and a 12 month high of C$40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.27, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Canadian Utilities ( TSE:CU Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.76 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$1.11 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Canadian Utilities will post 2.2411319 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Canadian Utilities news, Director Brian P. Shkrobot sold 1,500 shares of Canadian Utilities stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$39.21, for a total value of C$58,815.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$365,868.51. Insiders have sold a total of 3,200 shares of company stock worth $126,461 in the last quarter.

Canadian Utilities Limited and its subsidiaries engage in the electricity, natural gas, and retail energy businesses worldwide. It operates through Utilities, Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate & Other segments. The Utilities segment provides regulated electricity transmission and distribution services in northern and central east Alberta, the Yukon, and the Northwest Territories; and integrated natural gas transmission and distribution services in Alberta, the Lloydminster area of Saskatchewan, and Western Australia.

