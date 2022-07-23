Capita (OTCMKTS:CTAGY) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Citigroup

Capita (OTCMKTS:CTAGY – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Peel Hunt raised Capita from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 24th.

Capita Stock Performance

Capita stock opened at $1.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.17 and a 200-day moving average of $1.44. Capita has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $2.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

About Capita

Capita plc provides consulting, digital, and software products and services to clients in the private and public sectors in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Public Service, Experience, and Portfolio divisions. The company offers solutions for finance and accounting, procurement, property and infrastructure, travel and event, and workplace administration.

