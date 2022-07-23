Capital CS Group LLC Has $1.24 Million Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Capital CS Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 140.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,099 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 1.1% of Capital CS Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Capital CS Group LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in Apple during the 4th quarter valued at $1,631,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 5,525.0% during the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 225 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. St. James Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth $58,000. 57.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AAPL shares. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Apple from $184.00 to $168.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Apple from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Apple from $191.00 to $173.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, UBS Group set a $185.00 target price on Apple in a research note on Thursday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.73.

In related news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.72, for a total value of $4,043,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 452,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,151,454.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $154.09 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $129.04 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.49 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.01, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.90 and a 200-day moving average of $158.03.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.09. Apple had a return on equity of 152.88% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $97.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $93.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. Apple’s revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 14.94%.

Apple announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the iPhone maker to buy up to 3.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; AirPods Max, an over-ear wireless headphone; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, and iPod touch.

