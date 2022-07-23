Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-four ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $158.06.

COF has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial to $125.00 in a report on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $200.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Capital One Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial to $170.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In related news, insider Sheldon Hall sold 14,504 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,813,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 68,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,542,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Capital One Financial

Capital One Financial Trading Down 4.7 %

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 4.7% in the first quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,896 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Ethic Inc. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.4% in the first quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 23,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 1.4% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 6,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Capital One Financial by 0.8% in the first quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COF stock opened at $108.93 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $113.05 and a 200-day moving average of $131.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Capital One Financial has a 52-week low of $98.54 and a 52-week high of $177.95. The stock has a market cap of $42.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.48.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.39 by $0.23. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 34.71% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The business had revenue of $8.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Capital One Financial will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 9.44%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

