Capri (NYSE:CPRI) Price Target Cut to $59.00

Capri (NYSE:CPRI – Get Rating) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $69.00 to $59.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 23.61% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently commented on CPRI. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Capri from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Capri from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Capri from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Capri from $80.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Capri currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.44.

Shares of CPRI stock opened at $47.73 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.00. Capri has a fifty-two week low of $36.90 and a fifty-two week high of $72.37.

Capri ( NYSE:CPRI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.20. Capri had a net margin of 14.54% and a return on equity of 36.48%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Capri will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Capri declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 13.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO John D. Idol sold 3,803 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.63, for a total transaction of $188,742.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 933,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,318,090.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPRI. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Capri by 41.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,649,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,182,000 after purchasing an additional 782,577 shares during the period. Senvest Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Capri by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,322,498 shares of the company’s stock valued at $345,483,000 after purchasing an additional 723,007 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Capri by 1,404.8% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 579,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,801,000 after purchasing an additional 541,363 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,607,000. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Capri during the first quarter valued at approximately $21,338,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.46% of the company’s stock.

Capri Holdings Limited designs, markets, distributes, and retails branded women's and men's apparel, footwear, and accessories in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors. The company offers ready-to-wear, accessories, footwear, handbags, scarves and belts, small leather goods, eyewear, watches, jewelry, fragrances, and home furnishings through a distribution network, including boutiques, department, and specialty stores, as well as through e-commerce sites.

